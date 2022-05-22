Maha: Director of coaching centre held for molesting girl student

Police on Sunday arrested the director of a leading coaching centre in Akola city of Maharashtra for allegedly molesting a minor female student and using objectionable language during conversation with her, an official said.

Wasim Chaudhary, who runs Chaudhary Coaching Classes, was arrested and a case was registered against him, Civil Lines police station in-charge Vilas Patil said.

Chaudhary was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman intending to outrage her modesty) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. As per the complaint, the incident occurred on May 20 when Chaudhary molested the student by calling her to his room, police said. The girl later told about the incident to her parents, who approached the police and lodged a complaint, which also mentioned that he had also used obscene language during telephonic conversation with the girl earlier, they said.

