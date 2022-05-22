Left Menu

Houthi top official says group not against extending truce in Yemen

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-05-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 23:06 IST
The head of Yemen's Houthi supreme political council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Sunday said the group was not against extending a U.N.-brokered truce, despite describing it as "not encouraging enough".

"What is not possible is accepting any truce in which the suffering of our people continues. I call for a genuine and encouraging cooperation that leads to improving the humanitarian and economic benefits of any upcoming truce," he said in a speech carried by Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

