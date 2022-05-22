Houthi top official says group not against extending truce in Yemen

The head of Yemen's Houthi supreme political council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Sunday said the group was not against extending a U.N.-brokered truce, despite describing it as "not encouraging enough".

"What is not possible is accepting any truce in which the suffering of our people continues. I call for a genuine and encouraging cooperation that leads to improving the humanitarian and economic benefits of any upcoming truce," he said in a speech carried by Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)