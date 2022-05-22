Man fatally shot on New York subway train; suspect at large
A man fatally shot another man in the chest on a moving New York subway train Sunday, police said. No one else was wounded.The shooting came shortly before noon on a Q train in Manhattan just before arrival at the Canal Street station, police said.
The shooting came shortly before noon on a Q train in Manhattan just before arrival at the Canal Street station, police said. The victim died at a hospital.
Police were searching for the shooter.
Recent subway crime has set New Yorkers on edge. A man last month set off smoke grenades on a Brooklyn train and shot 10 people.
