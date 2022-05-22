Left Menu

Neighbour held for raping four-year-old in Bulandshahr

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said on Sunday. Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that the matter of raping a four-year-old girl has come to the fore.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 22-05-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 23:42 IST
A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said on Sunday. According to police, the girl was playing outside her house in Chhatari area here when the accused, her neighbour, took her to a secluded place and raped her. Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that the matter of raping a four-year-old girl has come to the fore. “Her medical examination is being done. It is our endeavour that a chargesheet should be filed in the case within seven days,” Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

