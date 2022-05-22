Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman, paramour held for killing her husband

Police arrested a 34-year-old woman and her paramour in Mumbai on Sunday for allegedly killing her husband in suburban Govandi, an official said.The woman, Nazira Khan was in an extra-marital relationship with Sadare Alam.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 23:51 IST
The woman, Nazira Khan was in an extra-marital relationship with Sadare Alam. Late night on Saturday, they stabbed her husband Irfan Khan to death and later took him to a nearby hospital to show that it was done was someone else. He was declared dead at the hospital, police said.

''Initially, police recorded an accidental death report in connection with the case, but after medical report was received, his wife and her lover were taken into custody and interrogated, during which they admitted that they had killed him,'' an official of Shivaji Nagar police station said.

Nazira and Alam worked in a commercial establishment and were in a relationship. They had decided to marry and hatched a plan to eliminate her husband, he said.

The accused duo was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

