Labourer beaten to death in Rajasthan over land dispute

A 40-year-old labourer was beaten to death with rods and clubs and his legs crushed with a tractor by a group of villagers in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Sunday following a dispute over ''illegal'' occupation of forest land, police said on Sunday.

A case of murder has been registered against nine people and two of them, suspected to be the prime accused, have been detained, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Sukhlal Gurjar, a labourer under the government's rural job scheme MGNREGA.

According to the police, Gurjar, a resident of Chanda Ka Talab under Talera police station, was returning home on his motorcycle Sunday morning when the accused attacked him.

On being informed, his family members and police rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital in Kota, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police said Gurjar had a dispute with some villagers over occupying a plot of forest grassland.

The two sides had a scuffle around seven months ago, when one youth of the other side sustained fracture, a police officer said.

The prime accused were identified as Gujraj Gurjar and Bhojraj Gurjar, the police said, adding efforts were underway to nab the remaining accused.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem later in the day, he added.

