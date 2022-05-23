Taxi driver shot dead in UP over personal enmity

A 50-year-old taxi driver was shot dead over a personal enmity in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Salim, a resident of Tarinan locality in the Khurja City police station area.

The police have arrested the main accused and a search is underway for his accomplice, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

According to the police, Shahzad, the main accused, was jailed in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and released recently. Shahzad suspected that Salim was behind making a video of his criminal act viral leading to his arrest earlier, and targeted him on being released from jail, the police said.

