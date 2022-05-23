Left Menu

UK's Johnson discussed Russia's blockade of Odesa with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 02:30 IST
UK's Johnson discussed Russia's blockade of Odesa with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia's blockade of Ukraine's shipping port Odesa, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson resolved to redouble efforts to provide vital food and humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine and ensure the country was able to export to the rest of the world, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Oracle’s Ellison joined Nov 2020 call about contesting Trump's defeat; Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this weekend and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Oracle’s Ellison joined Nov 2020 call about contes...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022