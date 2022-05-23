UK's Johnson discussed Russia's blockade of Odesa with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia's blockade of Ukraine's shipping port Odesa, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson resolved to redouble efforts to provide vital food and humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine and ensure the country was able to export to the rest of the world, the spokesperson added.

