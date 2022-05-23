Left Menu

India records 2,022 fresh COVID-19 infections, 46 fatalities

India reported 2,022 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 46 fatalities, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 10:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

India reported 2,022 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 46 fatalities, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. With this increase, the total cases in the country have gone up to 4,31,38,393. They include 14,832 active cases which account for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.75 per cent. With 2,099 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries are at 4,25,99,102. The government data informed that 46 fatalities have pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,24,459.

In the last 24 hours in the country, 2,94,812 COVID-19 tests were conducted. A daily positivity rate of 0.69 per cent was observed. The health ministry informed that 192.38 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the INSACOG has confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India -- one case in Tamil Nadu and another in Telangana. BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the virus. In a statement on Sunday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said a 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 sub-variant of the virus. (ANI)

