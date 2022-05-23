Teen held for assaulting minor girl in Jharkhand's Dumka

A minor boy was held in Jharkhand's Dumka after a video of him thrashing a minor girl went viral on social media, said police on Sunday. According to the police, the video is 15-day old in which a boy is thrashing a minor girl.

"A minor boy was held in Dumka after a video of him thrashing a minor girl went viral on social media. It is a 15-day-old video. The matter is being said to be a love affair. The boy is being sent to remand home. The investigation is underway," said Dumka Deputy Superintendent of Police (SDPO), Noor Mustafa Ansari. In the video, the girl was seen in a school uniform holding a bag while the boy kicked her stomach and hips in an open field.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also retweeted the clip on Saturday and asked police to take action against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

