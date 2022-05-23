Biden: Recession not inevitable, pain to last 'some time'
- Country:
- Japan
President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, in one of the most forceful and overt statements in support of Taiwan in decades.
Biden said the burden to protect the self-ruled island was "even stronger" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo, Biden said, "That's the commitment we made." He said an effort by China to use force against Taiwan would "just not be appropriate,'' saying it "will dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine." Under the "One China" policy, the U.S. recognises Beijing as the government of China and doesn't have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. However, it maintains unofficial contacts with Taiwan, including a de facto embassy in Taipei, the capital. The U.S. also supplies military equipment for the island's defence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
With surge in fresh infections, China logs 319 new local COVID-19 cases
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more
Hong Kong elects key China hand John Lee as chief executive
China's security pact with Solomon Islands grave concern for Australia amid polls
China strives for global dominance through seaport control