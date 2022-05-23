Left Menu

Navjot Singh Sidhu taken to hospital for medical check-up

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been lodged in jail, has been taken to a Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for a medical check-up on Monday morning.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 23-05-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 12:07 IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu brought to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala for a medical checkup. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been lodged in jail, has been taken to a Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for a medical check-up on Monday morning. He was lodged in Patiala central jail on May 20 after Supreme Court imposed one-year rigorous imprisonment on him in the 1988 road rage case.

Sidhu was acquitted in connection with the culpable homicide charges but was convicted of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt. The court had slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on Sidhu and also acquitted Sidhu's associate, Rupinder Singh Sandhu in the case.

The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala on September 22, 1999, acquitted Sidhu and his associate, due to a lack of evidence in the case and giving the benefit of the doubt. It was then challenged by the victim's families before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had in 2006, convicted and sentenced Sidhu to three years imprisonment. Sidhu then filed an appeal before the apex court challenging this order.

On December 27, 1988, Sidhu allegedly beat up Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death. (ANI)

