UP budget to be introduced on May 26: Adityanath
The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 will be introduced on May 26, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 will be introduced on May 26, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. UP chief minister addressed the media before the first session of the 18th UP Assembly in Lucknow and welcomed all the elected members.
"The first session of the 18th UP Assembly is starting today. I welcome all the elected members. The state budget for 2022-23 will be introduced on May 26. Govt is prepared to discuss the issues which will be raised by members of the Assembly," Yogi said. Just hours after the session commenced, Samajwadi Party MLAs protested inside the State Assembly against the state government over various issues. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assembly
- Govt
- Yogi
- Uttar
- Adityanath
- Yogi Adityanath
- State Assembly
ALSO READ
Mining lease row: CM Soren says PIL moved to destabilise Govt
Basavaraj Bommai says govt working to make Karnataka top investment destination
LPG price hike part of global phenomenon, govt working to find solution: Goa CM's wife
Uttarakhand CM Dhami, his wife offer prayers at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Haridwar
Five killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand