Left Menu

No change in U.S. policy towards Taiwan, says White House official

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-05-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 12:16 IST
No change in U.S. policy towards Taiwan, says White House official
  • Country:
  • Japan

There is no change in U.S. policy towards Taiwan, a White House official said on Monday, after President Joe Biden earlier signalled a willingness to use force to defend the island nation if it came under attack.

"As the President said, our policy has not changed," said the White House official, who declined to be named.

"He reiterated our One China Policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He also reiterated our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022