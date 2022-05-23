Left Menu

Constable charged with rape in UP village for refusing to marry woman after sex

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-05-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 12:49 IST
Constable charged with rape in UP village for refusing to marry woman after sex
  • Country:
  • India

A constable was arrested for allegedly ''raping'' a woman after promising to marry her, police said on Monday Constable named Vikrant who was posted in Kanpur Dehat and is a native of Dholra village in Muzaffarnagar district was arrested in Shamli on Sunday, police said.

A case was registered against the constable on the complaint of the woman, who alleged that she was raped after being promised marriage, police said, adding that the accused refused to mary her last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022