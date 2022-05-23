Left Menu

Philippines' Marcos says discussed defense agreements, and climate funding with U.S. envoy

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 23-05-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 13:06 IST
Ferdinand Marcos Image Credit: Wikipedia
Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday he discussed security issues with an envoy of a defense treaty ally the United States, from which he welcomed any economic assistance.

Marcos told a news conference he had talks with the U.S. charge d' affairs which included an extension of a Visiting Forces Agreement that allows U.S. troops to conduct exchanges on Philippine soil, plus funding for climate change mitigation. He also said he had asked Arsenio Balisacan to join his cabinet as economic planning minister, a role he previously held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

