Philippines' Marcos says discussed defence agreements, climate funding with U.S. envoy

Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday he discussed security issues with an envoy of defence treaty ally the United States, from which he welcomed any economic assistance.

Marcos told a news conference he had talks with the U.S. charge d' affairs which included extension of a Visiting Forces Agreement that allows U.S. troops to conduct exchanges on Philippine soil, plus funding for climate change mitigation. He also said he had asked Arsenio Balisacan to join his cabinet as economic planning minister, a role he previously held.

