Taiwan's efforts to join WHO assembly fail

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-05-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 13:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Taiwan's bid to take part in the World Health Organization's annual assembly was rejected on Monday, with China calling its efforts to participate "political manipulation".

The World Health Assembly decided not to include in its official agenda a proposal sent by 13 WHO members seeking for Taiwan to join as an observer.

