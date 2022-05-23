Left Menu

New posts to be created in three additional district judge courts in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-05-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 13:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has approved proposals to create new posts in the newly created additional district judge courts at Bhiwadi, Taranagar and Nokha in the state.

Three posts of additional public prosecutor and state advocate, three posts of clerk grade-2 and three posts of class IV employees will be created for these courts, according to an official statement.

Under another proposal, an additional budget provision of Rs 15 crore has been approved for repair and upgradation work in 3000 veterinary institutions of the state. This work will be done through the Veterinary Relief Society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

