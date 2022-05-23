U.N. Rights chief's visit to China will be in 'closed-loop' with no travelling media, says China
- Country:
- China
China said on Monday that the U.N. rights chief's visit will be conducted in a "closed-loop", referring to the Chinese model of isolating people within a "bubble" to contain any COVID-19 virus from spreading.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will not have media representatives travelling with her, the ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin added.
Bachelet arrived in China on Monday for a six-day visit to areas that include the far-western region of Xinjiang where China has been accused of abusing the rights of the mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghurs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uyghurs
- Michelle Bachelet
- Muslim
- Wang Wenbin
- China
- The United Nations
- Xinjiang
- U.N.
- Chinese
ALSO READ
With surge in fresh infections, China logs 319 new local COVID-19 cases
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more
Hong Kong elects key China hand John Lee as chief executive
China's security pact with Solomon Islands grave concern for Australia amid polls
China strives for global dominance through seaport control