U.N. Rights chief's visit to China will be in 'closed-loop' with no travelling media, says China

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-05-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 13:56 IST
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
China said on Monday that the U.N. rights chief's visit will be conducted in a "closed-loop", referring to the Chinese model of isolating people within a "bubble" to contain any COVID-19 virus from spreading.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will not have media representatives travelling with her, the ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin added.

Bachelet arrived in China on Monday for a six-day visit to areas that include the far-western region of Xinjiang where China has been accused of abusing the rights of the mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghurs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

