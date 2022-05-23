Paris prosecutor's office confirms one man killed in Qatar Embassy
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-05-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 14:10 IST
- Country:
- France
A security guard was killed at the Qatar Embassy in Paris, the city's prosecution office confirmed on Monday, adding that it had opened a criminal investigation for manslaughter.
The embassy was not immediately available for comment.
Also Read: France says first suspected case of monkeypox detected in Paris region
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
Advertisement