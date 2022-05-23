Left Menu

ED questions Jharkhand mining officer in money laundering probe against Pooja Singhal

The District Mining Officer (DMO) of Sahebganj Bibhuti Kumar is being questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the zonal office, Ranchi on Monday in connection with a money-laundering probe against suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 23-05-2022 14:16 IST
IAS Pooja Singhal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The District Mining Officer (DMO) of Sahebganj Bibhuti Kumar is being questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the zonal office, Ranchi on Monday in connection with a money-laundering probe against suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal. Sahebganj DMO was summoned twice to join the investigation but he did not turn up earlier on the pretext of his daughter's wedding.

Notably, DMOs of Pakur and Dumka were already questioned a few days ago. The agency had informed the court that interrogation of district mining officers and their confrontation with Pooja Singhal is very crucial to unearth the roots of money laundering.

Singhal was the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC), who had served as the deputy commissioner of the state's Khunti district between 2009 and 2010. She was arrested by the ED on May 11 and got suspended by the Jharkhand government on May 12. After her arrest, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi sent Singhal to ED's remand.

Earlier this month, ED had conducted raids at Ranchi's Pulse Hospital, owned by her husband Abhishek Jha. (ANI)

