One person killed in Qatar Embassy in Paris

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 23-05-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 14:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

A person has been killed at the Qatar Embassy in Paris and one person has been arrested as part of the investigation, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Monday, confirming earlier media reports.

"I can confirm that an investigation was opened today on the count of murder," the prosecutor's office said, adding that it was not clear yet if a weapon had been used. "The circumstances of the death of the guard are yet to be determined precisely."

Newspaper Le Parisien said earlier on Monday that one person had been killed within the embassy, citing police sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

