Left Menu

WHO chief seeks central role for UN agency in global health

"We need a stronger and sustainably financed WHO, at the centre of the global health security architecture," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a major speech of the WHO's annual assembly. "There have been many calls for WHO to change. And there is no question that more change is needed," he said.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-05-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 14:27 IST
WHO chief seeks central role for UN agency in global health
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the U.N. health agency must be "at the centre" of a global healthcare system while also acknowledging the need for internal reforms. "We need a stronger and sustainably financed WHO, at the centre of the global health security architecture," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a major speech of the WHO's annual assembly.

"There have been many calls for WHO to change. And there is no question that more change is needed," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022