Iran will avenge slain Revolutionary Guards colonel, president says
Iran will avenge the death of Revolutionary Guards Colonel Sayad Khodai, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday, a day after the elite corps officer was shot dead by two people on a motorcycle in a rare assassination in Tehran.
"I have agreed for our security forces to seriously follow up on this matter and I have no doubt that revenge for the pure blood of our martyr will be taken," Raisi said. The killing only strengthens the determination of the Guards to confront the enemies of the Iranian nation, the Guards spokesman Ramazan Sharif said, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.
"The martyrdom of Colonel Khodai strengthens the determination of the Revolutionary Guards to defend security, independence, and national interests and to confront the enemies of the Iranian nation," he said. "The thugs and terrorist groups affiliated with global oppression and Zionism will face consequences for their actions."
