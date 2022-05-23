Delhi HC issues notice to ED on interim bail of Avantha Group promoter in money laundering case

After the trial court dismissed his bail application in a money laundering case last week, the Delhi High Court (HC) on Monday issued a notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on an interim bail plea moved by businessman Gautam Thapar, an Avantha group promoter on medical grounds. The Bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh on Monday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter and listed the hearing for May 27, 2022. Thapar is presently in Judicial Custody and accused in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 515 crore.

The Medical Officer-In-Charge of the Central Jail opined that Thapar continues to have persistent left-sided chest pain, palpitations, vertigo, blackouts, severe lumbar pain, and his previous records show severe co-morbidities. Counsel for Directorate of Enforcement, Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta had strongly objected to the Bail Application, stating, that the jail authorities are well equipped to provide necessary treatment.

Thapar was represented by Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, Karanjawala & Co., and his team comprising Vir Sandhu, Rajat Soni, Vivek Suri, Mridul Yadav, Abhimanshu Dhyani, and Sahil Modi. The team had briefed N Hariharan, Senior Advocate to appear on behalf of Gautam Thapar. The Delhi High Court and Trial court had earlier dismissed the regular bail petition of Businessman Gautam Thapar, Promoter of Avantha Group.

The trial court in October last year took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chargesheet (Prosecution Complaint) filed against Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar involving Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor and several employees in connection with a money laundering case. According to the ED, an ECIR was registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty ltd, Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd and others alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/ misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019. (ANI)

