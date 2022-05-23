Left Menu

Kremlin says Russia must be alert after attack in southern Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-05-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 15:00 IST
Kremlin says Russia must be alert after attack in southern Ukraine
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian soldiers would have to be alert to "terrorist attacks" after the Russian-appointed mayor of the occupied city of Enerhodar in southern Ukraine was injured in an explosion on Sunday.

"Our soldiers must be alert and take measures to prevent such terrorist attacks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

