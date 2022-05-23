Kremlin says Russia must be alert after attack in southern Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-05-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 15:00 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian soldiers would have to be alert to "terrorist attacks" after the Russian-appointed mayor of the occupied city of Enerhodar in southern Ukraine was injured in an explosion on Sunday.
"Our soldiers must be alert and take measures to prevent such terrorist attacks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK to allocate additional USD 1.6 billion in aid to Ukraine: Reports
Chechnya's Kadyrov says his soldiers control Popasna, Ukraine disagrees
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine Azovstal steelworks evacuation focuses on wounded, medics
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now