Kremlin says Russia must be alert after attack in southern Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian soldiers would have to be alert to "terrorist attacks" after the Russian-appointed mayor of the occupied city of Enerhodar in southern Ukraine was injured in an explosion on Sunday.

"Our soldiers must be alert and take measures to prevent such terrorist attacks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)