Russia says fired cruise missiles to destroy Ukrainian weapons - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 15:04 IST
Russia's defense ministry on Monday said it had fired four Kalibr missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea to destroy the military equipment of a Ukrainian mountain assault brigade, the TASS news agency reported.
It was not immediately possible to verify the report
