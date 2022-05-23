Left Menu

Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life in prison for killing civilian

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-05-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 15:29 IST
Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life in prison for killing civilian
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old tank commander, had pleaded guilty to killing the 62-year-old man in the northeastern Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on Feb. 28 after being ordered to shoot at him from a car.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022