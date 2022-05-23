Left Menu

UK's Johnson talks Ukraine, trade deal with new Australian counterpart

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 15:29 IST
UK's Johnson talks Ukraine, trade deal with new Australian counterpart
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with his newly-elected Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese that the Ukrainian war must not encourage other countries to undermine global stability, Johnson's spokesperson said on Monday. "The leaders agreed that it was important that the war in Ukraine did not embolden other countries to undermine global stability," the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the two leaders hoped to be able to meet in person soon.

"On trade, both leaders agreed the Free Trade Agreement was incredibly important to both countries going forward."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022