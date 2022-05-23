UK's Johnson talks Ukraine, trade deal with new Australian counterpart

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with his newly-elected Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese that the Ukrainian war must not encourage other countries to undermine global stability, Johnson's spokesperson said on Monday. "The leaders agreed that it was important that the war in Ukraine did not embolden other countries to undermine global stability," the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the two leaders hoped to be able to meet in person soon.

"On trade, both leaders agreed the Free Trade Agreement was incredibly important to both countries going forward."

