More than 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine -UN agency
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-05-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 15:29 IST
More than 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion in late February, the U.N. refugee agency said.
Since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 6,538,998 refugees have left Ukraine, with the majority of them entering Poland.
