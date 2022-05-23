FACTBOX-Groups at the heart of Turkey's objections to NATO expansion

Turkey has opposed Sweden and Finland's membership of NATO, accusing them of harboring individuals linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party militant group (PKK) and followers of a cleric Turkey accuses of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016. What are these groups?

THE PKK The Kurds are a minority living in a region straddling the borders of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Turkey, and Armenia. In Turkey, they make up about 20% of the population. The PKK was founded in 1978 to create an ethnic homeland in southeast Turkey. It took up arms against Turkey in 1984, a conflict in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Western governments including the United States and European Union designate the PKK as a terrorist organization. The conflict extends into northern Iraq, where Turkey regularly attacks what it says are PKK camps and ammunition stores. It also spread into Syria as that country descended into war in 2011, and a group inspired by the ideology of PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan - the YPG - emerged as an armed faction.

THE YPG The YPG, or People's Protection Units, established a foothold in northern Syria at the Turkish frontier early in Syria's conflict. The group joined a U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State, becoming the spearhead of a wider militia, the Syrian Democratic Forces, which enjoys U.S. support.

Turkey says the YPG and PKK are the same, and views their Syrian foothold as a national security threat. While Turkey brands the YPG as a terrorist group, Western governments do not. U.S. ties to the SDF have annoyed Ankara and been a source of tension for years, with Turkey particularly angered by Washington's supply of weapons to the group.

Turkey has launched several incursions into northern Syria. One such incursion, in 2019, prompted Finland and Sweden to ban some arms sales to Turkey. Lifting this is one of Ankara's demands. GUESTS

Apart from the Kurds, Turkey complains about Western countries harboring supporters of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fetullah Gulen, whose Hizmet (Service) group once had wide influence in Turkey's military, judiciary, and education. Turkey blames the Gulenists for a failed coup attempt in 2016. Since then, more than 60,000 people in the army, judiciary, civil service, and education have been detained, suspended, or investigated for alleged links to the group.

WHAT DOES TURKEY WANT? Turkey says Helsinki and Stockholm failed to agree to Ankara's requests to extradite "dozens of terrorists" over the last five years, including individuals linked to both the PKK and Gulen.

Turkey has said it will not look positively on the Nordic states' NATO membership unless they clearly show cooperation in the fight against terrorism and other issues, and lift the arms embargo. Erdogan spoke to both countries' leaders on Saturday, telling Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson that Ankara expected concrete steps to address its concerns, and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that failing to deal with terrorist organizations posing a threat to a NATO ally would not suit the spirit of alliance.

Many analysts have said Erdogan may be aiming to use this moment to press Washington over some long-standing issues that have weighed on ties, including support for the YPG. WHAT DO FINLAND AND SWEDEN SAY?

In her call with Erdogan, Andersson said she emphasized that Sweden welcomed the possibility of cooperation in the fight against international terrorism. Sweden supports the fight against terrorism and agrees with the PKK's terrorist listing. Finland has said it condemns terrorism in all its forms and is open to discussing Turkey's concerns. Niinisto said he held "open and direct" talks with Erdogan and agreed to continue the close dialogue.

