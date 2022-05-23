Left Menu

Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 23-05-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 15:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Ukrainian court sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing a Ukrainian civilian, in the first war crimes trial held since Russia's invasion.

Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin was accused of shooting a Ukrainian civilian in the head in a village in the northeastern Sumy region in the early days of the war.

He pleaded guilty and testified that he shot the man after being ordered to do so. He told the court that an officer insisted that the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his cellphone, could pinpoint their location to the Ukrainian forces.

