Following are Monday's areca and coconut prices: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 51000 to Rs 54500, model Rs 54000 New Supari: Rs 40000 to Rs 45000, model Rs 43500 Koka: Rs 20000 to Rs 25000, model Rs 24000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality: Rs 18000 to Rs 27000, model Rs 22000 2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 15000, model Rs 13000.

