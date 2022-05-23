Left Menu

Nashik man kills mother-in-law after wife leaves home over his alcoholism

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother-in-law in Jharwad village in Maharashtras Nashik district during a domestic quarrel, a police official said on Monday.Kisan Pardhis wife had left home some days ago due to his alcohol addiction and he had gone to her maternal house to get her back, the official said.His wife refused to come back, which infuriated Pardhi, who attacked her with a sharp weapon.

Updated: 23-05-2022 16:36 IST
Nashik man kills mother-in-law after wife leaves home over his alcoholism
A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother-in-law in Jharwad village in Maharashtra's Nashik district during a domestic quarrel, a police official said on Monday.

Kisan Pardhi's wife had left home some days ago due to his alcohol addiction and he had gone to her maternal house to get her back, the official said.

''His wife refused to come back, which infuriated Pardhi, who attacked her with a sharp weapon. When his 55-year-old mother-in-law tried to intervene, Pardhi attacked her and killed her instantly. Neighbours pinned down Pardhi,'' said the Ghoti police station official.

Pardhi was arrested and charged with murder, he added.

