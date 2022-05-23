Left Menu

Guard at Qatari Embassy in Paris killed in attack

The prosecutors office said that the use of a weapon is not at this time confirmed. French press reports that said the guard was killed around 7 a.m. outside the embassy in Paris posh 8th district, apparently beaten to death.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 23-05-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 16:46 IST
Guard at Qatari Embassy in Paris killed in attack
  • Country:
  • France

A homicide investigation was opened on Monday after a security guard at the Qatari Embassy in Paris was killed and a suspect arrested, the prosecutor's office said.

The circumstances of the killing, including the method used, were not immediately clear. The prosecutor's office said that “the use of a weapon is not at this time confirmed.” French press reports that said the guard was killed around 7 a.m. outside the embassy in Paris' posh 8th district, apparently beaten to death. Several French media reported that the suspect appeared to be mentally unstable.

Police refused to comment on the killing.

The special prosecutor for terrorism cases was not involved in the case, meaning that terror has been ruled out as a motive in the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022