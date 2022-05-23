Left Menu

Maha: Man who killed Aurangabad college girl held from Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 23-05-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 16:48 IST
representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 20-year-old man who allegedly killed a teen girl he was stalking in Aurangabad was held from his sister's house in Lasalgaon in Nashik's Niphad taluka, a police official said on Monday.

Sharansingh Sethi had allegedly killed 18-year-old Sukhpreet Kaur, also known as Kashish Preetpalsingh Granthi, near Deogiri College in Aurangabad on Saturday afternoon and had fled from the spot, the official said.

As per Aurangabad police, Sethi had asked the girl, who was pursuing Bachelor in Business Administration at Deogiri College, ''why don't you love me?'' before slitting her throat, the official informed.

''A team led by Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil nabbed Sethi from his sister's house in the Shri Ganeshnagar area of Lasalgaon on Sunday. The tip-off was provided by Vedant Nagar police station in Aurangabad, which is probing the murder of the teen girl,'' the Nashik Rural police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

