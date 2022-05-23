Maha: Thane man cheated of Rs 10 lakh by duo in money exchange fraud

Two persons were arrested for allegedly cheating a man from Kharigaon-Kalwa in Thane district of Rs 10 lakh after promising him a lucrative money exchange scheme, a police official said on Monday.

The duo, identified as Nitesh and Chandu from Khopoli, told victim Mahesh Patil that they could give him currency in Rs 100, 200 and 500 denominations in place of Rs 2,000 notes, the Sahapur police station official said.

''When Patil arrived at the designated spot on Saturday, they snatched his bag, which contained Rs 10 lakh, and fled. We have arrested two persons and efforts are on to nab a third accused,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)