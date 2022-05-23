Left Menu

Azam Khan moves SC over alleged threat of demolition of Jauhar University

Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing on behalf of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, on Monday sought an urgent hearing on his plea against the impending threat of demolition of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University as part of the condition of his bail.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 17:13 IST
Azam Khan moves SC over alleged threat of demolition of Jauhar University
Supreme Court of India. . Image Credit: ANI
Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing on behalf of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, on Monday sought an urgent hearing on his plea against the impending threat of demolition of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University as part of the condition of his bail. Advocate Nizam Pasha, who was representing Azam Khan mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing before a vacation bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud.

The vacation bench asked him to approach the mentioning registrar to list his plea. On May 10, Allahabad High Court granted bail to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan in a case related to wrongful possession of the land. The case is about wrongful possession of Waqf Board property.

The Allahabad HC had imposed various conditions including directions to the District Magistrate, Rampur being a representative of Custodian/Administrator of Evacuee/Enemy Property, to hold a measurement of the landed property in dispute which is the centre dispute of this issue admeasuring area of 13.842 hectares village Singhan Khera, Pargana and Tehsil-Sadar, District Rampur and thereafter, raise a boundary wall and barbed wire around it to take the actual physical possession of the property in dispute on behalf of the administrator of evacuee property Mumbai latest by June 30, 2022. Khan, who walked out of jail a few days ago, had been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 last year as many cases are registered against him. (ANI)

