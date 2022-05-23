Renovation work in 23 temples on: Minister

Renovation works are on in 23 temples in Coimbatore district at a cost of Rs 63 crore and they would get ready for consecration soon, Tamil Nadu HR and CE Minister P K Sekarbabu said on Monday.

Similarly, Perur Patteeshwaran Temple, built by Karikara Chola, is getting ready for consecration at a cost of Rs six crore, he said.

Talking to reporters after dedicating a battery car to the temple, the Minister said this was the first battery car dedicated to the temple, and Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered to provide such cars to 13 temples besides repairing 21 cars in various other temples.

''This is really a Dravidian model that stands for both atheists and believers,'' said Sekarbabu. On providing roads to five major hill shrines in the State, he said he has studied the possibility of laying roads to Vellangiri Shrine on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Sunday and the issue would be taken up after discussion with the Chief Minister.

Stating that Rs six crore was required to provide an elevator to the Lord Murugan temple in Maruthamalai on the outskirts, he said the work on it would begin in another 45-50 days.

The report for rope cars in major temples such as the Anuvavi Murugan Temple here and Idumban Hill Shrine in Palani was received, he said. Drinking water and toilets would be provided in 48 temples in the State in another year, he said.

To a question on BJP State president K Annamalai's decision to carry the palanquin of Dharmapuram Seer, Sekarbabu said it was not acceptable to mix politics with religion. DMK regime is here to fulfill the basic needs of devotees, said the Minister.

