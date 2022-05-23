Woman, her two young sons stabbed to death in TN's Tirupur

A 38-year-old woman and her two sons were found dead in their house in a suspected case of murder at Vavipalayam in nearby Tirupur district on Monday, police said.

According to police, the neighbours heard a loud screaming voice coming from the house and noticed a person running out with a knife. When they went inside, they saw Muthumari and her two young sons -- Dharnish and Nitish -- lying dead in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

A police team rushed to the scene and saw stab injuries on their bodies. The bodies were shifted to Tirupur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

A search is on to catch hold of the culprit. An investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the person and probe whether he was known to the family, police said.

Preliminary investigation with the house owner revealed that a middle-aged person had brought Tiruvarur-native Muthumari and her two sons 15 days ago to Tirupur, and arranged a job for her at a knitwear company and used to frequently visit the house.

