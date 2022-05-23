Belarus says it is checking combat-readiness of army equipment

Belarus's army has begun checking its weaponry and logistics equipment to make sure they are combat-ready, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

In a statement, it said the army was carrying out checks on equipment in long-term storage.

"The inspection will determine the condition of the equipment and its readiness to carry out its tasks," it said.

