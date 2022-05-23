Army reaches out to families of killed, surrendered militants in J-K’s Chenab Valley

Having controlled militancy in the Chenab Valley for the last 15 years, the Army on Monday reached out to the families of slain and surrendered militants there to address their grievances, a defense spokesman said.

Chenab Valley, comprising the Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts of the Jammu region, is an evolving cultural, educational, and tourism hub of the union territory. The valley was severely affected by militancy from 1990 to 2007.

''Although the 'Awam' (people) by and large do not favor bloodshed and separatist politics, due to inadequate employment opportunities and lack of awareness amongst the local youth, they are vulnerable to the lures of the inimical and anti-national elements,'' the spokesman said.

To look into the problems being faced by the surrendered militants and the families of those killed, and to monitor their rehabilitation and reformation efforts, the Army organized a meeting at Gundoh in Doda, he said.

''The event is also seen as an appropriate forum to interact with surrendered militants, their families, and families of killed militants and provide them the required guidance and assistance in their rehabilitation and reformation efforts,'' he added.

He said 14 surrendered militants and families of slain terrorists attended the event from Gundoh and surrounding villages.

The spokesman said similar meetings were organized at Patnazi, Thathri, Shergwari, Kishtwar, and Gahan in the nearby Kishtwar district.

''During interaction, initiatives being undertaken for development of the region and problems being faced by them were discussed and solutions were sought,'' he said.

Representatives from the Army also apprised them about various welfare and financial schemes launched by the Indian Armed Forces, and the union territory and central governments, he said.

''The meet was well-received and they greatly appreciated and applauded the support provided by the Indian Army in all spheres,'' the spokesman said.

