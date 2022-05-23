NCPCR seeks FIR over child raising provocative slogans during political rally in Kerala

The apex child rights body NCPCR on Monday sought registration of an FIR against those responsible for allegedly letting a child raise provocative slogans during a political rally in Kerala.

A short video of a boy sitting on the shoulder of a person during the ''Save the Republic'' rally held by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha on May 21 and raising allegedly provocative slogans has gone viral on social media.

In a letter to the Kerala Police chief, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said it has received a complaint about the child shouting slogans in Malayalam ''in the sense of provocatively killing''.

''The flag of the Popular Front of India (PFI) is seen in the video. The complainant further alleged that even after this video is spread in society, Kerala Police is not taking any action against the parents of the kid and the PFI...,'' the NCPCR said.

It further alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the PFI are using kids like this to spread hated, enmity, and communal violence in the community.

Noting that the use of children in such "anti-national" activities appears to be a violation of Section 75 and Section 83 of the Juvenile Justice Act-2015, the commission said it deems it appropriate to take cognizance.

''Therefore, given the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that your good offices may kindly look into the matter and initiate a necessary inquiry to ensure the welfare and safety of children, by lodging an FIR at the first instance, undethe r Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and relevant sections of IPC," the NCPCR wrote to the Director-General of Police (DGP).

The commission also sought from the Kerala Police an action taken report, along with a detailed fact-finding inquiry report, within seven days of receipt of this letter.

The Kerala Police on Monday said it has launched a preliminary investigation into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)