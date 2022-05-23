Navi Mumbai cops nab Uttarakhand man with revolvers

A man from Haridwar in Uttarakhand was arrested near Panvel railway station in Navi Mumbai allegedly with four country-made revolvers and four live cartridges cumulatively worth Rs 3.47 lakh, a Crime Branch official said on Monday.

Gopal Rajpal Bharadwaj (22) was held on Sunday by a team of Crime Branch Unit II, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vinayak Vast.

Panvel city police is probing the case further, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)