Navi Mumbai cops nab Uttarakhand man with revolvers
PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A man from Haridwar in Uttarakhand was arrested near Panvel railway station in Navi Mumbai allegedly with four country-made revolvers and four live cartridges cumulatively worth Rs 3.47 lakh, a Crime Branch official said on Monday.
Gopal Rajpal Bharadwaj (22) was held on Sunday by a team of Crime Branch Unit II, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vinayak Vast.
Panvel city police is probing the case further, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Panvel
- Crime Branch Unit
- Uttarakhand
- Mumbai
- Crime Branch
- Haridwar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Dhami, his wife offer prayers at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Haridwar
Five killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand CM Dhami to visit Champawat constituency ahead of by-polls
Uttarakhand Health Department reports 20 deaths during Chardham Yatra' 2022
Uttarakhand High Court seeks reply on plea challenging state govt's dredging policy