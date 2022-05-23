EC businessmen arrested for corruption in East London

A multi-disciplinary operation carried out by the SAPS Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit, Undercover Crime Intelligence, the National Director of Public Prosecution and the Tactical Response Team (TRT) has led to the arrest of three male suspects at the weekend for alleged corruption in East London.

Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, said the investigation was prompted by complaints received about questionable services of a company which supplied furniture.

"The said company did not follow the correct procurement processes and that it was not truthful in conducting its business. The arrests then followed after a request was made to the Investigative Directorate of the National Director of Public Prosecution to investigate the services of this Gauteng-based company.

"It is further alleged that the suspect attempted to bribe the investigators with an amount of R1.8 million and one of them stole a sum of R300 000 at the time of delivering the money and this meant that he only delivered a sum of R1.5 million to the investigation team.

"The suspects, aged between 45 and 62, were arrested in Gauteng, Port Elizabeth and East London respectively at their places of residence on Saturday morning."

Eastern Cape SAPS Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene appreciated the sterling work of the investigating team for the weekend arrests.

"Those who continue to steal from the coffers of government institutions, must be made to face the consequences of their actions. This is one of the examples we have made and more will be made as long as we still have people who seem to be dishonest in our society." Lt Gen Mene said.

All three suspects are due in the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges relating to corruption.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)