Gauteng commits to use R8.75 billion in economic recovery post COVID-19

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has committed to using its R8.75 billion to catalyse its contribution to the province's economic recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the allocated funds, the department will spend R2.5 billion towards transport Infrastructure projects, which include Planning, Design, Construction and Maintenance; R2.9 billion towards transport operations, while R2.45 billion will be allocated to the Gautrain for operational expenses and subsidies.

"As part of safeguarding these funds and ensuring that the people of our province get value for money, we have appointed an independent reputable legal firm with extensive experience in contract law to help us manage time, cost, and quality as the critical components of transport infrastructure delivery," MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, said on Monday.

The Compliance Office is located within the department's Transport Infrastructure House (TIH), a platform that was created to solve, troubleshoot, and unblock the project delivery pipeline.

Through the TIH, the department has a bird's eye view of all processes that take place in the Roads and Transport branches, but also has a view of other units that play a critical role in supporting the mandate of the department.

Using smart tools such as drones, project management dashboards and service level agreements, the Compliance Office forms an integral part of contract management and will enhance performance management of all our service providers throughout the delivery pipeline.

"This office is already helping us fast-track delivery through accountability and real-time monitoring," the MEC said.

As part of unlocking investments in the property development sector, the department is partnering with the private sector to build roads that will help improve mobility and support developers.

"In this financial year, the department will enter into a partnership to redesign the Graystone Drive /M1 interchange to improve traffic flow. The department will also design and construct the Craddlestone interchange, the K14 Rainbow Junction Bridge over the Apies River and the Vaal River Interchange," Mamabolo said.

Road Construction projects that commenced during the last financial year and will continue in this financial year are:

Vaal River City: Construction of new interchange and access roads on the R42 (Barrage Road) in Vereeniging.

K101 Phase 1: Upgrading (Doubling) road P1/2 (K101) old Pretoria /Johannesburg Road) From N1 Rooihuskraal interchange to road D795.

K14: Single carriageway of K14 from P2-5 (R513) Cullinan Road to Rayton road D483 (R516) to bypass Cullinan.

K46 Phase 2 -William Nicol between PWV5 (Juskei River) and Diepsloot.

15 Phase 3: Upgrading of K15 Adcock Road between K102 Main Street Dobsonville to Wild Chestnut Street, Protea Glen.

K56 Upgrade between K46 (William Nicol Drive) and P79/1 (Main RD) as well as the extension of Erling Road.

K73: Upgrading of road K73 between Woodmead Drive and Allandale Road (D58).

P39/1 Heavy Rehabilitation from km30 Diepsloot to km43 Muldersdrift approximately 14.35km.

P175/1: Rehabilitation of Road P175/1 from Vanderbijlpark to Potchefstroom Phase 2.

As part of improving security and stability in the public transport system, the department is at an advanced stage in establishing the Public Transport Arbitration Office.

"The Gauteng Provincial Legislature has already passed regulations to support the establishment of the office which will deal with public transport related disputes and conflicts," the MEC said.

The department seeks to reaffirm the position of the provincial government calling for the scrapping of E-tolls that continue to add to the high cost of travel for the people of our province.

"We await a decision from national government and that decision should be that of scrapping this ill-fated system," Mamabolo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)