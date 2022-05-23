Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 18:57 IST
For held after exchange of fire in kidnapping case
The Haryana Police on Monday claimed to have rescued a 27-year-old man from his four kidnappers after an exchange of fire in Panipat district.

The abductors had demanded Rs 80 lakh in ransom.

A spokesperson of police said the four accused, including Neeraj, alias Baba, a resident of Bharat Nagar; Saurabh of Saini Colony, Panipat; and Ankur of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested.

The accused had kidnapped Neeraj, a resident of Saini Colony in Panipat, on Saturday.

On the complaint of Neeraj's brother Ashish, police started efforts to nab the kidnappers by registering a case against unknown persons.

A police team reached Muzaffarnagar while gathering information about the accused, said the spokesperson.

Ashish told police that he received a call from the accused and they were demanding a ransom of Rs 80 lakh to release his brother. A police team reached near the drain on Chhajpur road on Monday morning when it got information that three to four youths were riding a four-wheeler on the road from Mohali to Rajakhedi with an intention to commit a crime.

The accused opened fire at the police team, which also fired shots in retaliation. Two accused suffered bullet injuries. The accused had tied Neeraj with a rope in the fields about a kilometre away from the encounter site and left one of their companions there.

Neeraj was rescued safely while the fourth accused was also arrested, said police.

Saurabh was the mastermind of the gang. He lived in Saini colony where the victim was residing. He along with his accomplices had planned to kidnap Neeraj, said police.

