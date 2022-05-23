Left Menu

Man killed after being hit by car in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 19:18 IST
A 29-year-old man, riding a two-wheeler, was killed after being allegedly hit by a car near the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here, police said on Monday.

The deceased, Kanhiya Kumar Yadav, a resident of south Ganesh Nagar here, they said, adding that he worked as a tanker driver for a petrol pump near the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

The accident took place on Saturday on the Mother Teresa Cresent Road. Yadav, who was riding his scooty along with pillion rider, was hit by an unknown car, police said.

Yadav was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead, said Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

A case was registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the pillion rider Shiv Kumar at the North Avenue police station, she said.

The matter is under investigation, police said, adding they are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprit.

