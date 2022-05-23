Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-05-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 19:18 IST
Supernovas win toss, opt to bat
Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat in their Women's T20 Challenge match against Trailblazers here on Monday.

The Teams: Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, V Chandu, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Salma Khatun, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sharmin Akhter.

