Supernovas win toss, opt to bat

Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat in their Women's T20 Challenge match against Trailblazers here on Monday.

The Teams: Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, V Chandu, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Salma Khatun, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sharmin Akhter.

